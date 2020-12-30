India gets its first driverless train

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the country’s first driverless train service in the capital New Delhi.

On the occasion, the Indian Prime Minister said, “The inauguration of India’s first driverless train shows that India is now moving towards smart systems.”

According to the metro operator Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the commencement of the fully automated driverless trains operations (DTO), India has now joined the league of seven percent of countries in the world having this facility in their metro networks which are capable of operating without drivers.

First Driverless Train Operations on Delhi Metro Magenta Line Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden – Top Features:

Benefits:

The fully automated trains will reduce human intervention in operations and offer more reliability and safety for the commuters. The system also brings more flexibility to train operations.

As a result, the number of trains in service can be regulated based on the demand dynamically without any dependence on the availability of the crew.

Since these trains operate on communication-based train control (signaling) system, they can be run with a headway as high as 90 seconds to offer more carrying capacity.

According to DMRC, initially, the train operator will be present on the driverless train to instill a sense of confidence and assistance for passengers.

The driverless train operation’s higher level of diagnostic features will help move from the conventional time-based maintenance to condition-based maintenance.

The system will also reduce maintenance downtime of the Delhi Metro trains.

The driverless trains will be fully automated which will require minimum human intervention and will eliminate the possibilities of human errors.