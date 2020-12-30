PPP endorses PDM’s decision to submit resignations by Dec 31

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has endorsed the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) decision to submit resignations of all lawmakers to respective party leaders by December 31.

“We have set the January 31 deadline for PM Imran Khan to resign or else we will force you to go home,” party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto said while addressing a presser at Media Cell of Bilawal House after the Central Executive Council (CEC) meeting of the party earlier in the day.

The party’s high-level huddle discussed four-point agenda, including the en masse resignation of PPP lawmakers from the National Assembly and Senate on the call of 11 opposition parties.

The PPP chairman outlined a plan for going against the government by taking on board political parties and civil groups on “real issues”. The issues include government orders on Sindh and Balochistan islands, Pakistan Steel Mills and PIA employees issues, woes of lady health workers and students.

“Students have been an important part of every movement in Pakistan and we will take them on-board,” he said.

Bilawal rejected the approval of 2017 census results by the federal cabinet, and said that the step is illegal. PPP and other provinces have been raising their voices against the census when it was held, he said. “We had asked that a percentage of census results be checked and redid, but the government has [instead] gotten it approved by the cabinet.”

He said that the party will contact political parties who are allies of the government but have objections over the census results. “This is a national issue. Resources allocated on the basis of ratio are skewed, and the gerrymandering prior to the [2018] election was done on basis of this census.”

Bilawal said that the central executive committee’s recommendations will be discussed with the PDM leaders, and a final decision will be made by both.