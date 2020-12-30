PDM, Maryam promoting Indian lobby’s agenda: govt

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said that the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), especially PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, is promoting anti-Pakistan agenda of the Indian lobby.

Briefing media about decisions of federal cabinet, the minister, flanked by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar, said the cabinet took strong exception to the opposition leaders’ statements against Pakistan Army and said that the opposition is pleasing the enemies of the country as such statements are immediately picked by Indian TV channels as a breaking news.

He said after the decision of Central Executive Committee of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), it has become clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has become a thing of the past. He said the opposition can’t get resignations of the democratically elected government. Prime Minister Imran Khan has already stated in Chakwal that if the NRO was not granted to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari by Musharraf regime, the situation could have been different. The spirit of federation should be kept intact especially after the enactment of 18th amendment, he remarked.

The federal cabinet, which met here Tuesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair, was told that with the passengers coming from United Kingdom being monitored due to Covid-19 pandemic, the final decision regarding coronavirus vaccine would be taken soon. Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan told the cabinet that during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic Pakistan has achieved self-sufficiency in terms of medical goods and ventilators, masks and other items were being manufactured within the country for usage.

Petroleum Division briefed the cabinet about the availability of gas in the country.

Ministry of Interior and the Capital Development Authority (CDA) apprised the cabinet of the time-period required for the removal of encroachments from Margalla Road, Islamabad.

The cabinet was told that the Ministry of Defence has submitted a formal application to CDA for the approval of building plan and the contract of marriage hall in sector E-9 had been cancelled. It was told that the protective wall along Margalla Road would be relocated to the approved boundary within six months. Wetland would be constructed for cleaning of the nullah passing through this sector within three months. Besides, the cabinet was told that in order to lessen the pressure of traffic in these sectors, an underpass would also be constructed through partnership among Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and CDA. The cabinet gave go ahead to CDA for the allocation of 120 acres of land for the establishment of Special Technology Zone in Islamabad.

The cabinet approved the posting of Frontier Constabulary in Gilgit Baltistan for a period of three years. This placement would be with the GB’s departments of forests, wildlife and environment to ensure the protection of natural resources in the area.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Dr Saeed Khan as Director General Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP).

The meeting also approved the release of Rs 219.30 million for the Ministry of Health. The funds would be used for activation of recently completed Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Centre in Islamabad.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of 16 federal drug inspectors in the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the allocation of their jurisdiction.

The appointment of Javed Ghani as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was also approved by the cabinet.

The cabinet accorded approval for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The cabinet also endorsed the decisions of the Privatization Commission and the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet (ECC) taken during their respective meetings on December 24, 2020.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important meeting on Wednesday to take action against unregistered non-governmental organizations (NGOs) promoting foreign agenda in the country.

According to reports, the decision was taken during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, where it was agreed that a decisive action against NGOs promoting foreign agenda will be taken.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 24, a complaint was submitted to the interior ministry seeking action against a non-governmental organization (NGO), Digital Rights Foundation (DRF), and its Executive Director Nighat Dad over alleged misuse of foreign funds. The DRF has registered itself as an NGO defending online freedom of expression and the right to privacy for women, minorities and dissidents and is managed by its Executive Director Nighat Dad.