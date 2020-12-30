PM Imran will not resign at PDM’s behest, says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign at the behest of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

In response to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s threat to lead a long march to Islamabad if the prime minister does not resign by January 31, the foreign minister said, “With PDM protests, long marches and rallies, the government will not go anywhere. I am telling PDM today that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign on January 31. Why are they waiting for January 31?”

Moreover, Qureshi said Pakistan’s stance on Israel is ‘clear and unequivocal’ and demanded a clarification on the shocking news about Maulana Ajmal Qadri’s visits to Israel. He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) must clarify his agenda for the trip. He maintained that there is no pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel, adding that Pakistan has deep historical ties with Saudi Arabia.

Qureshi said a large delegation from the kingdom will soon visit Pakistan. “All this indicates that our bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia will be further strengthened.

In November, Qureshi and the military spokesperson presented a dossier detailing India’s involvement in terror attacks in Pakistan. Multiple video clips and audio clips, along with documents, were presented during the media conference of Indian handlers and terrorists communicating with each other and Indian intelligence handlers passing on instructions to terrorists in Pakistan.

Qureshi said he informed the international community through an evidence-based dossier that India could stage a false flag operation to divert global attention from its internal predicament. “India is training terrorists and supporting banned organisations,” he added.