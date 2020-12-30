Opp’s narrative against institutions has met its logical end, says Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the nation has not forgotten the era of mega corruption and plunder when manor houses were built at the expense of hard-earned money of the people.

In a statement, the CM stressed that those who enjoyed a luxurious lifestyle at the expense of taxpayers’ money are not leaders but looters. The opposition’s sinister campaign against national institutions is a deep-rooted conspiracy and its perfidious narrative has met its logical end. Meanwhile, the anti-government drive has no worth, he continued. The CM emphasised that respect of institutions is binding on all as these are the pride pillars of the State. Meanwhile, the government was working hard to wriggle the country out of the quagmire of the crises and special attention was paid to provide necessary facilities to the citizens, he held.

The government was working hard to bring improvement in the lives of the people and the country has moved forward due to the holistic institutional reforms, he said. Nothing is more important than public welfare, he further said. Usman Buzdar regretted that the past governments had ignored the problems of the people adding that the incumbent PTI-led government took solid steps to improve the national economy. The past rulers did nothing for the public, in their respective tenures, and opposition had no agenda other than the protection of looted money, he maintained and regretted the country was left behind due to the menace of corruption. Those who looted the kitty have no right to speak about the people, he insisted. The country would have not indebted, had there been no corruption in the past, remarked the CM and stressed the looters will have to be answerable for their deeds. Elimination of corruption, loot and nepotism is crucial for the development of the country. The CM stated the journey of public service will be continued by the PTI. Meantime, the decisions taken in the larger interest of the country have started yielding positive results because the PTI government is sincere with the citizens, concluded the CM.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said the provincial government is continuously working to overcome coronavirus and a vigilant eye is kept on the situation.

In a statement, he appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks as protection of human life is the top priority of the government. The CM added that he is feeling better now and performing important matters from home where he is self-isolating due to corona.

On the other hand, Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the number of corona patients in Punjab has reached 13,669.

In a statement, she added that 522 new cases were reported and 38 patients died during the last 24 hours in the province. A total of 3,959 have died of corona in Punjab, she added. “The cabal using corona for its exiguous politics is about to crumble. It is highly deplorable that the PDM tried to squabble the institutions. The opposition is following an anti-state agenda and one does not need an enemy in the presence of such opposition,” she said. Both the prince and princess are day-dreaming about the coveted post of prime minister but they must realize that the era of hereditary politics is all but over now, added SACM and reminded that the tenures of their materfamilias were filled with corruption. They must realise that the time has changed now and a true public representative is heading the country. The PM has put a stop to the minarets of corruption. The thieves will not get any NRO in the presence of PM Imran Khan, concluded the SACM.