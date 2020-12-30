Police ready to render every sacrifice to maintain peace: AIG Sultan

Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that despite the serious threats posed by the corona epidemic, the police force is serving on the frontline to protect the lives and property of the citizens without caring for their lives and creating an atmosphere of peace and order in society.

“No sacrifice will be spared to maintain it (peace) in this regard.” He further said that the cooperation and joint efforts of various organisations to combat the corona epidemic is the need of the hour and by these efforts the Pakistani nation will soon be able to emerge from the corona crisis. He further said that responsible conduct of citizens and strict implementation of precautionary measures for protection against corona virus is very important, and in this regard the police force will continue to play its effective role for the protection and guidance of citizens. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Akhowat Foundation at the Central Police Office.

Muhammad Abu Bakr provided protective masks for the use of police personnel by the Akhowat Foundation. He paid homage to the sacrifices and efforts of Punjab Police against Corona epidemic and said that the determination and spirit of Punjab Police in the fight against Corona virus was exemplary for other agencies. While thanking the Akhowat Foundation, Additional IG Operations Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan said that thousands of police officers and personnel deployed at various points in the province wear face masks daily and the masks provided by the Akhowat Foundation would play an important role in protecting the police personnel. PSO to IG Punjab Sohaib Ashraf was also present on the occasion.