KPL joins hands with Shahid Afridi Foundation

Kashmir Premier League (KPL) in collaboration with Shahid Afridi foundation has initiated a project for transforming lives of unprivileged communities in the country.

In this regard a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed here on Tuesday, said a news release issued here.

Speaking at the occasion President KPL Arif Malik said, “We already have Shahid Khan Afridi on board as our brand ambassador for the League and he already has a personal association and empathy for Kashmir and its people”.

Shahid Afridi mentioned that he has visited Kashmir and term it as the Heaven on Earth. He said he supported the Kashmiri Agenda and vowed the launch of Kashmir Premier League a brand dedicated to the region.

Shahid Afridi was willing to support the league initiative as it would open doors to new opportunities for people. Through this process KPL would be promoting Shahid Afridi foundation on shirt logos and sponsoring food drives and other CSR projects.

On the event Shahzad Akhtar Chief Executive Officer KPL, shared his thoughts and highlighted the importance of KPL for the Kashmiri community and said it would be a landmark event for the region.

Other guests included Adil Waheed – Owner Mirpur Royal, Muhammad Arshad Khan Tanoli – Owner Muzaffarabad Tigers, Samar Abbas – Member Advisory Council KPL, Amir Nawab – Director Cricket Operations and Tanveer Mughal – Manager Cricket Operations KPL were also present.

Kashmir premier league was a T20 league which comprised of six teams entitled Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Panthers, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors and Bagh Stallions. The event would be executed in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalpindi Cricket grounds from April 1st to 10th next year. This league was an initiative to promote domestic cricket in Pakistan and highlighted the talent and natural magnificence of Kashmir.