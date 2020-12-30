Alvi tells NCHD to promote universal primary education

President Dr Arif Alvi has asked the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) to work for promotion of universal primary education in the country. He said that NCHD needed to focus on out-of-school children by providing them formal and non-formal education. He stated this while talking to NCHD Chairman Colonel (r) Dr Amirullah Marwat, who presented the Annual Report of the Commission to the president at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The NCHD chairman briefed the president on the future plans and role of the commission in promotion of human development and primary education. He informed that the NCHD had introduced primary education in 100 madaris (seminaries) in Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), besides training 189,000 literacy teachers/supervisors in literacy and social mobilization. He apprised that NCHD had established 10,937 feeder schools with 15,000 teachers in remote and far-flung areas of Pakistan. Chairman NCHD presented the annual report of the Commission to the President who is the Patron-in-Chief of NCHD. The President appreciated the efforts and role of the Commission in poverty alleviation and capacity building of teachers/supervisors.