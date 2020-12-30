Three siblings charred in Karachi house fire

Three siblings died in a house fire in Kashmir Colony after a reported delay in the arrival of fire tenders to the spot.

According to police, the fire broke out in a two-storey building and the victim’s family was living on the ground floor. The siblings who died in the incident were aged between one and six years.

The head of the house, his wife, and another daughter were also injured in the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been found yet, the police added.

Sindh Labour and Education Minister Saeed Ghani visited the affectees of the incident and paid his condolences. Speaking to the media, the minister said that the cause of the fire hasn’t come to light as of now. He said the incident may have been due to a gas leak as the family was preparing breakfast when the unfortunate incident occurred, however, a short circuit was estimated by the police.

Ghani also noted with concern the delay in the arrival of the fire brigade vehicles despite the fact that a fire brigade office was nearby.

The provincial minister said that the circumstances surrounding the incident will be ascertained from the father of the deceased children after his recovery. He also said that quality treatment is being ensured for the injured.