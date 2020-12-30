Today Gold Price in Pakistan, on 30th, December 2020 are being sold for Rs. 97000 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 113100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Price In Pakistan, 30 December 2020

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 113100 Rs. 103674 Rs. 98963 Rs. 84825 per 10 Gram Rs. 97000 Rs. 88916 Rs. 84875 Rs. 72750 per Gram Gold Rs. 9700 Rs. 8892 Rs. 8488 Rs. 7275

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

