Kashmir Premier League Joins Hands with Shahid Afridi Foundation

The Kashmir Premier League organized a Signing with Shahid Afridi Foundation as Charity Organization.

KPL aims to align the societal development with the cricketing activity creating a platform which would positively encompass the people and land of Kashmir.

Kashmir Premier League signed MOU Tuesday with the Shahid Afridi foundation as charity organization with the aim of transforming the lives unprivileged communities. Mr. Arif Malik – President KPL mentioned “We already have Mr. Shahid Khan Afridi on board as our brand ambassador for the League and he already has a personal association and empathy for Kashmir and its people”.

Shahid Afridi mentioned that he has visited Kashmir and term it as the Heaven on Earth. He also said he supports the Kashmiri Agenda and vow the launch of Kashmir Premier League a brand dedicated to the region. Mr Shahid Afridi is willing support the league initiative as it would open doors to new opportunities for the people. Through this process KPL will be promoting Shahid Afridi foundation on shirt logos and sponsoring food drives and other CSR projects.

On this event Ch. Shahzad Akhtar CEO – KPL, shared his thoughts and highlighted the importance of KPL for the Kashmiri Community and said this will be a landmark event for the region. Other designated guests included Adil Waheed – Owner Mirpur Royal, Muhammad Arshad Khan Tanoli – Owner Muzaffarabad Tigers, Samar Abbas – Member Advisory Council KPL, Amir Nawab – Director Cricket Operations and Tanveer Mughal – Manager Cricket Operations KPL.

Kashmir premier league is a T20 league which comprises of 6 teams entitled as Rawalakot Hawks, Kotli Panthers, Mirpur Royals, Muzaffarabad Tigers, Overseas Warriors and Bagh Stallions. The event will be executed in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalpindi Cricket grounds from 1st to 10th April, 2021. This league is an initiative to promote the domestic Cricket in Pakistan and highlight the talent and natural magnificence of Kashmir