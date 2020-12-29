3 cases of UK coronavirus variant detected in Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan’s first three cases of the new coronavirus strain have been detected in the port city of Karachi.

The Sindh health department, in a tweet, said samples of 12 UK returnees were taken for genotyping, out of which six tested positive, whereas three showed a 95 per cent match with the new variant, and will be sent for a second phase of genotyping.

“Meanwhile the contact tracing of these patients is in process and their contacts are being isolated also,” the provincial health department maintained.

The authorities have initiated contact tracing of the patients and are placing them under isolation.

“These samples will go through a second round of genotyping,” Department spokesperson told.