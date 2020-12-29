Brandi Glanville and LeAnn hang out after ‘Masked Singer’ drama

‘Tis the season to be merry and bright! That seems to be Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes’ motto these days. On Saturday, Dec. 26, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shocked her Instagram followers when she posted a selfie of her and

the Masked Singer winner, who is

married to her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian. In fact, the duo posed in matching gold sequin face masks as they each held up one finger.

“Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leannrimes [sic],” the reality TV personality captioned her post with the hashtags, “maskedsinger, sunshine, winner, spitfire and christmas.”

Brandi’s fans were surprised to see the Grammy winner featured on her feed, so much so that one follower commented, “I love that you guys are friendly now!! It takes a strong person to let bygones be bygones – life’s too short!”

“This is some serious growth right here. I love it,” another user replied, with someone else adding, “Well, this is just wonderful ladies.” The duo’s holiday celebration comes a little over a week after Brandi was accused of dissing LeAnn

for her appearance as The Sun on The Masked Singer. When the competition series first premiered in the fall, the former Bravolebrity shared her predictions on the fourth season. “I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger,” she guessed at the time, adding that her sons, Mason, 16, and Jake, 12, who she shares with Eddie, disagreed with her. “Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because it’s sooo beneath her.”