PSX: Bulls lift benchmark KSE-100 index by 257 points

psx_stock_exchangePakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)extend its gains on Monday from the previous session, as benchmark kse-100 index rose257.51 points before the closing bell to clock at 43,674.28level.

Strong bullish sentiments were witnessed throughout the session on the first trading day of the week, as the rebound in the oil price and talks of extension in the government’s tax amnesty scheme for the construction industry by another year, lifted index heavyweight cement, steel and Oil sectors.

Global Oil Price climbed as UK is poised to grant regulatory approval to another Covid-19 vaccine and U.S. passed its stimulus bill into law.Futures in New York edged toward $49 a barrel after dipping in early trading. Britain’s drug regulator could clear the shot produced by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for use as early as this week, according to a person familiar with the matter. This could give it another tool to fight the pandemic.Crude reversed losses of as much as 1.5% after President Donald Trump signed the long-awaited bill containing $900 billion of virus relief that’s expected to boost energy demand in the world’s largest economy. Trump had previously expressed his displeasure with the package that Congress approved last week.

Meanwhile, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President MianAnjumNisar has asked the government to extend the period of tax amnesty scheme for the construction industry by another year.Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced the tax amnesty scheme in April which would remain valid till Dec 31.Those availing of this scheme need to be registered with the designated FBR portal since the ordinance were promulgated from April-December 31, 2020.Nisar urged the prime minister to introduce the same amnesty scheme facility to other sectors and industries to provide support to the economy during the second wave of Covid-19.

Market sentiments were also lifted after International Monetary Fund (IMF) accepted Pakistan’s plea to delay implementation of some significant tax measures for a period of six months.The agreement was reached during technical-level talks on delaying tax measures in the sales tax act and on changes in the personal income tax slabs.

During the day, the kse-100 index touched its intra-day high at 43,760.67 points after it gained 343.9 points. The volume at the index remained 241.17 million shares, while the all share volume stood at 463.42 million shares.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors were net sellers of worth $4.52 million worth of equities. Among the local investors, the selling chart was led by other organizations with $1.6 million worth of equities followed by Banks with $1.1 million worth of equities. However, the buying chart was led by individuals with $4.7 million worth of equities followed by Mutual Funds with $1.56 million worth of equities.

Sectors which lifted the index were Technology & Communication with 62 points, Commercial Banks with 37 points, Oil & Gas Marketing Companies with 29 points, Power Generation & Distribution with 27 points and Vanaspati& Allied Industries with 23 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by TRG Pakistan Limited which contributed 62 points followed by Meezan bank Limited with 36 points, UNITY with 23 points, Muslim Commercial Bank with 17 points and K-Electric Limited with 16 points.

However, sectors which continued to dent the index were Cement with 9 points, Leather & Tanneries with 7 points, Food & Personal Care Products with 5 points, Chemical with 5 points and Tobacco with 2 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by Pakistan Oilfields Limited which stripped the index of 13 points followed by Lucky Cement Limited with 10 points, United Bank Limited with 9 points, Colgate Pakistan Limited with 8 points and Systems Limited with 8 points.