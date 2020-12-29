Ufone ends 2020 on a positive note

Ufone has reiterated its commitment to ensure the safety, security and happiness of its customers as it ends the year 2020 on a positive note.

Despite the year being particularly tough for businesses with the COVID pandemic affecting companies across the world, the telecom sector stepped up to play a very important role. Ufone lauds the role of its fraternity in connecting people and developing agile strategies promptly to adapt to the new normal during this period. In the course of these challenging times, Ufone adopted a multi-pronged strategy to facilitate its customers by providing convenience and satisfaction. As a principal approach, to curb the spread of virus, digital services to facilitate online transactions and subscriptions for customers, such as recharging balance using My Ufone App, UPaisa and via Ufone’s website were introduced.

The Super Family continued to be the most sought-after product in 2020 as well. Due to its customer centric approach, Ufone was able to introduce new denominations for it customers. In the Postpaid segment, new packages were introduced that address postpaid base requirements. A positive word of mouth was experienced on social media about the simplicity offered in the new Prime Packages. In parallel, Ufone undertook a comprehensive Coronavirus relief and support effort worth PKR 1.9 Billion for the PM Relief Fund. The package aimed to help people across the country to stay connected and provide access to facilities, mainly food and healthcare, to the most vulnerable communities.

The real challenge emerged during COVID-19 outbreak due to a rapidly evolving landscape, but the brand was quick to pivot. As the demand for online connectivity surged following a lockdown, Ufone came to the forth with messages of hope and practical steps needed to ensure wellbeing of our employees, partners and customers. It was clear that in those difficult times people needed encouragement, especially the frontline workers. On the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan, Ufone dedicated 2020 to the Real Heroes of the country, encouraging resilience and services of the frontline workers during Covid-19. This campaign garnered appreciation from the public and helped Ufone further its corporate reputation and the connection with its customers.