Abbottabad on top with highest Covid positivity ratio of 15.95%

The highest positivity ratio of coronavirus in Pakistan has been recorded in Abbottabad at 15.95%, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Abbottabad was followed by Karachi with 14.81 percent and Hyderabad 14.47 percent. The positivity ratio in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) was 12.54 percent, Balochistan 2.71 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 5.94 percent, Punjab 4.06 percent and Sindh had 8.61 percent. Positivity rate in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) was zero percent as no new case of the virus was detected.

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Monday reached 39,488 with 1,974 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,760 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-five patients, 50 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and five in their respective homes or quarantines, died, according to the latest update issued by the NCOC. Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by Punjab. Out of total 55 deaths, 35 patients died on ventilators. No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 321 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 45 percent, ICT 45 percent, Peshawar 36 percent and Lahore 34 percent. The oxygen beds are also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 31 percent, Rawalpindi 32 percent, Peshawar 62 percent and Multan 38 percent.

Some 32,205 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 12,021 in Sindh, 11,859 in Punjab, 4,885 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 2,609 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 258 in Balochistan, 230 in GB, and 343 in AJK.

Around 423,892 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 473,309 cases were detected so far that comprised total affected, deceased and recovered COVID-19 patients, including AJK 8,215, Balochistan 18,082, GB 4,850, ICT 37,272, KP 57,467, Punjab 136,147 and Sindh 211,276. About 9,929 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,491 in Sindh among 22 of them perished in past 24 hours. 19 of them died in hospital and Three out of hospital on Sunday, 3,921 in Punjab 21 of them deceased in the last 24 hours.

19 of them died in hospital and Two out of hospital on Sunday, 1,609 in KP Seven of them died in hospital on Sunday, 407 in ICT Three of them died in hospital on Sunday, 182 in Balochistan, 101 in GB and 218 in AJK where Two of them died in hospital on Sunday. A total of 6,589,317 tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,776 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

The local administration in Lahore has decided to impose smart lockdown in 33 more localities after surge in coronavirus cases and a list of the areas has been forwarded to cabinet committee.

Authorities in Karachi on Monday imposed micro smart lockdowns in seven union councils of District West as coronavirus infections continue to surge across the city. According to a notification from the deputy commissioner, a ban has been imposed on pillion riding, events and commercial activities during the lockdown period. The lockdown will come into effect on December 29 and will stay in place till January 11, 2021, stated the notification.