Pakistan in contact with six firms to get Covid vaccine

Pakistan is in contact with six international Covid-19 vaccine producing companies for procurement of the vaccine. These six companies include two from China and one each from Russian and the United Kingdom. According to sources, the government is in talks with CanSino and Sinopharm from China, Oxford University in UK and Sputnik V from Russia. The sources said that they are also mulling over the profiles of the six coronavirus vaccines. “We have two major demands from the companies providing Covid-19 vaccine which include that it should have an emergency use authorisation [EUA] certificate from WHO and should provide it on an immediate basis to the country,” they said. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan on December 17 said that Covid vaccine will be available in Pakistan in February or March 2021. He said that a coronavirus vaccine would be available in Pakistan next year in February or March and it will be free for all the citizens. Dr Faisal Sultan had also confirmed that the Covid-19 vaccine to be procured by the government would be vaccinated free of cost to the Pakistani public. He had assured that it will be procured keeping in view its safety, efficacy and effectiveness.













