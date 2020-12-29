Pakistan, UAE enjoy historical ties: Shehryar

Shehryar-Khan-AfridiChairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) enjoy historical, religious and cultural ties. Talking to UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Alzaabi who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has a special interest in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries. Speaking on the occasion, the UAE ambassador paid tribute to the people of Pakistan for their services in development of the UAE.













