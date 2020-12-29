Seven-year-old girl gang-raped, killed; accused arrested

A seven-year-old girl in Mohlanwal area was gang-raped and murdered allegedly in connivance with her cousin, police said on Monday.

The prime suspect Rizwan, the cousin of 7-year-old victim, and his alleged co-conspirator Allah Ditta took the minor to nearby fields where they sexually abused her and then murdered her. The police said the accused have been detained.

On insistence by Allah Ditta, Rizwan abducted his cousin and then after rape, she was murdered. After the incident, the suspects acted naive and pretended to look for her with the grieved family, police noted.

Earlier on Sunday last, police claimed that a rape-accused in Pattoki, a city of Punjab’s Kasur district, is already booked in two more cases of sexual assault and murder. The police found a criminal record of the man, who is blamed by people for raping six girls in the city. The accused, identified as Yasin, had tried to rape a 12-year-old girl, a resident of Phoolnagar.

He remained imprisoned in the case and was later released. The accused had also remained behind bars for nine years over allegedly murdering his paternal aunt.