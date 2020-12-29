Protesting PIMS staff to march towards Parliament House on 31st

The employees at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), who have been protesting against the MTI Ordinance for the last one month, on Monday decided to march towards the Parliament House on 31st of this month. The protest by the staff has also created difficulties for the people coming to the hospital for treatment. Speaking to the media, Dr Asfand Yar said the government wanted to privatise the hospital through MTI Ordinance. He vowed that the hospital staff would not relent in their opposition to the move. He was of the view that in case of privatisation of the hospital both the employees and patients would suffer. “Already, blue-eyed boys of the administration have been inducted in PIMS,” Asfand Yar regretted.













