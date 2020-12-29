PIA resumes flights to Saudi Arabia to bring back Pakistanis

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed its flight operation from Saudi Arabia on Monday to bring back Pakistanis willing to leave the Kingdom. A PIA spokesman said that Saudi Arabia had announced suspension of all international flight services on 21st of this month, as part of precautions to avert any possible spread of Covid 19. However, in view of the existent situation, Saudi Arabia has allowed foreign airlines to operate flights and carry non-Saudi passengers outside the Kingdom. Saudi authorities have instructed that the crew of foreign airlines will not be allowed to leave the aircraft and contact the ground operation staff at the airport physically.













