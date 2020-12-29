KE’s rain mitigation efforts continue accross the City

In continuation of planned infrastructure upgrades and systemic improvements to strengthen service delivery and mitigate disruptions ahead of monsoons, K-Electric is pursuing an aggressive distribution investment plan. These measures including raising the foundation of distribution infrastructure, waterproofing of highlighted substations and replacement of equipment and cables as well as increasing the capacity to augment the dewatering efforts made by civic agencies particularly in areas prone to waterlogging.

KE’s Board of Directors (BoD) has approved an investment of PKR 9.5 billion for rain mitigation measures. PKR 1.5 billion of this amount will be spent in the first year of the mitigation plan which is over and above the budgeted investment of PKR 24.4 billion for the upgrade of infrastructure and advancement of protection in the distribution network in 2021.

As part of its commitment to provide reliable and safe electricity to the city of Karachi and its surrounding areas, KE teams have already commenced upgrade and renovation work in areas such as Defense Phase 8 Khayaban-e-Iqbal and Khayaban-e-Qasim. Similarly, various projects as part of rain mitigation and improved electricity supply are underway in areas of Korangi Industrial Area between Bilal & Singer roundabouts. Conversion to Aerial Bundled Cable (ABC) is in progress in areas of Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, DHA, and is expected to be completed by June 2021. These measures will ensure provision of uninterrupted power supply and quicker restoration going forward.

A special committee has been constituted by the KE BoD has also recommended formal engagement with all concerned stakeholders, which will lead to greater collaborative efforts and ensure that all parties play their due role in preparing for the next monsoon season such as clearance of the city’s storm drains and removal of impediments to the same as well as removal of encroachments and impediments that hinder KE’s ability to conduct maintenance, upgrade and restoration work before and during the rains.