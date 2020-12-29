SBP, NBP to observe extended banking hours on Dec 31

The field offices of SBP Banking Services Corporation (SBP BSC) and authorised branches of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) will observe extended banking hours till 9:00pmon December 31, 2020 in order to facilitate the collection of the government receipts, duties and taxes.

For this purpose, a special clearing has been arranged at 6:00pmon the same day by the NIFT, the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

All banks are, therefore, advised to keep their concerned branches open on December 31, 2020 (Thursday) till such time that is necessary to facilitate the special clearing for government transactions by the NIFT.