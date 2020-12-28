Politicians targeting state institutions not flag-bearers of democracy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said politicians pointing fingers at the state institutions could never be considered as flag-bearers of democracy.

Talking to his Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, the Prime Minister said all pillars of state, within their own jurisdiction, were working for development

of the country, PM office said.

The Prime Minister said strengthening of state institutions was vital for continuity of democracy.

Dr Babar Awan said politicians, who were striving to push the country into age of darkness for personal interests, had no future of their own.

He termed the government’s policies of economic stability and prevention of coronavirus as important achievements.

The meeting discussed constitutional, legal and political issues.