Seven FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan’s Harnai attack

Seven personnel of Frontier Corps (FC) were martyred in an attack over their check post located in Harnai, Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident of attack took place last night, where terrorists attacked the FC check post in Harnai, in which seven FC personnel were martyred while foiling the attack.

The ISPR said that such cowardly acts by inimical elements backed by anti-state forces will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. “Security forces are determined to thwart their nefarious designs at all costs,” it added.

“During the intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat [martyrdom] while repulsing raiding terrorists,” the military said in a statement. “[The area] has been cordoned off; escape routes have been blocked.”