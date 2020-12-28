BMP favourite in FPCCI Election 2021

In the election of FPCCI (Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry) there are only two groups in the battle one is Businessmen Panel (BMP) and second one is United Business Group (UBG), both have speeded up their campaigns. The election, in which the business community will decide the chambers fate as well as its economic policies for the year 2021, is scheduled to be held on December 30.

According to details both the BMP and UBG are claiming to be in a comfortable position and being very positive for landslide victories. However, the business community pundits claim the election will likely be turned into an interesting scenario on the concept of a hung parliament while some business tycoons call BMP favourite due to their last performance.

As per details now three candidates for Vice Presidents have won their seats unopposed; Vice President belongs to BPM, Nasir Khan Vice President from Balochistan province and Vice President from Women Chambers, Farazan Ali Ahmed and one UBG’s candidate Adeel Siddiqui from Sindh Province.

In this election the seat of federation president belongs to Sindh province as per rotation policy of the trade act 2013 and in this regard Mian Naseer Hayat Magoon from BMP is contesting for President and Sheikh Khalid Tawab is in the battle from UBG.

While talking to media well-known business man Mian Naseer Hayat Magoon,who is Candidate for President from BMP, was fully confident and expressed that the BMP would sweep the upcoming Federation’s election with record highest number of votes which would be the history in federation adding that all genuine and sincere voters had assured Mian Anjum Nisar and other BMP leaders of extending their full support to the BMP penal.

“Our VP candidate from Balouchistan Women Chamber Farzana Ahmad Ali and another BMP VP candidate Nasir Khan have also elected unopposed which proved popularity of the BMP,” he maintained.

While talking to media at BMP Election office BMP leadership Naseer Hayat Magoon, Sheikh Sultan, Nasir Agha, Shabbir Mansha, Qaiser Dadozai, Choudhry M Saleem, Naveed Gul and others were present.

They stated that as genuine members across the country have rejected the one man show of SM Munir and his UBG.

While both the groups claimed that they would push the government to initiate long-term economic planning for the betterment of business community of Pakistan and assured that the business community of our country has ability to change the fate of Pakistan and transform it into a prosperous country