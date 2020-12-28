Extreme cold weather emergency in KP

The provincial authorities have imposed an extreme cold weather emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province as the temperature has hit a freezing level in parts of the province, a private TV channel reported on Sunday.

According to the relief department of KP, an extreme cold weather emergency has been declared in the province, under which food and shelter would be provided to the homeless people.

The relevant deputy commissioners have been directed to provide food and shelter to homeless people, under which a total of Rs 500 would be provided to these people that included Rs 100 for breakfast and Rs 200 each for lunch and dinner.