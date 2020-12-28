Army helicopter carrying martyr’s body crashes in GB; 4 martyred

A helicopter of Pakistan Army Aviation carrying a martyred soldier’s body crashed in Minimarg, Gilgit-Baltistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said late Saturday night . According to the ISPR, the crash occurred due to technical reasons. The helicopter was evacuating the body of martyred soldier Sepoy Abdul Qadeer to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Skardu. Pilot Major M Hussain, Co-Pilot Major Ayaz Hussain, Naik Inzimam Alam and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq embraced martyrdom in the crash, said ISPR. Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon and Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid have paid homage to the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom in helicopter crash. In their separate condolence messages, they also expressed their heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families.













