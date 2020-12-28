Opposition divided on resignation issue: Rashid

sheikhrashidsheikhrashidMinister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that the incumbent government will complete its five years constitutional tenure due to timely decisions and positive political approach of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties are divided on the issue of resignations, but they are pretending as united in order to pressurise the government.

Rashid said that the opposition wants to destabilise the country for protecting its personal interests, but the state would never allow them to do so at any cost. The interior minister expressed his optimism that the opposition would take part in the Senate elections and would not tender resignations. He said the opposition alliance is using the resignation issue as a political stunt.

Replying to a question, he said the politics of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is based on personal vendetta.