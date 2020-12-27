‘CPEC to play important role in revitalization of Pakistan’

The construction of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has entered a new stage of high-quality development, which will continue to play an important role in the revitalization of Pakistan, said Cheng Xizhong, a visiting professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law. “China and Pakistan will complete the projects under construction in time, create more jobs for Pakistanis, vigorously improve people’s livelihood, strengthen cooperation in industrial parks construction, human resource training, poverty alleviation, medical and health care, agriculture and other fields, and continuously release the great potential of CPEC and realize common development and progress,” he said in his article published by China Economic Net (CEN). He said that the final Take-over Certificate (TOC) issuing ceremony of Peshawar-Karachi Motorway (PKM) Project (Sukkur-Multan section), the largest transportation infrastructure project of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), was held in Multan, marking a formal opening to traffic and a perfect implementation of the project.













