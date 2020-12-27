Kamran Ghulam becomes first batsman to score 1,000 runs in revamped Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

KARACHI: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam crossed the 1,000-run barrier in the ongoing first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy when he completed his fourth century of the season on the second day of his side’s 10th round match against Northern at the National Stadium on Sunday. He is the only batsman to achieve the feat since the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy was revamped ahead of the 2019-20 season. The 25-year-old Upper Dir-born converted his overnight 53 into 107, which helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bag maximum batting points (five) on their way to a mammoth 521 all out in 130.2 overs. Kamran smashed 11 fours and a six in his 230-ball stay and now has 1,014 runs at 59.65 in the season. All-rounder Zohaib Khan made a notable contribution with 69 (10 fours) before he was trapped in front of stumps by off-spinner Ali Sarfraz, who was the pick of the bowlers for Northern with four wickets for 15 runs in five overs.

Northern were 180 for two at the close of play thanks to half-centuries from Nasir Nawaz and Mubasir Khan and required 191 runs to avoid follow-on. Nasir made 65 from 68 balls in a knock studded with nine fours and a six. Eighteen-year-old Mubasir, who scored a century on his first-class debut in the eighth round, was unbeaten on 57. He will be joined by all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz when the play resumes on the penultimate morning of the 10th and final round. The pair has so far added 70 runs for the unfinished third wicket.

At the State Bank Stadium, Central Punjab consolidated grip on their fixture against Southern Punjab and pocketed as many as seven points. Brilliant fast bowling displays by Bilawal Iqbal (three for 23) and Central Punjab captain Hasan Ali (three for 40) had Southern Punjab tottering at 153 for nine in reply of 493 for seven. Southern Punjab need 190 runs to avoid follow-on. The only notable contributions with the bat came from Southern Punjab captain Umar Siddiq, who with 51 was the top-scorer in the innings, and Salman Ali Agha (45). Earlier Usman Salahuddin converted his overnight 139 into his career-best 219 not out. Southern Punjab’s Zahid Mahmood added two more scalps to his tally – Qasim and Ali Shan (36) – and finished with four for 152.

Sindh were 160 for six and trailed Balochistan by 254 runs with their captain Asad Shafiq (65 not out) and Tabish Khan (four not out) at the crease at the UBL Sports Complex. Pacers Taj Wali and Umaid Asif reduced Sindh to 20 for three with the dismissals of Khurram Manzoor (0), Sharjeel Khan and Saud Shakeel (both nine). Their problems compounded when Saad Ali (three) and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Hasan (27) were sent back to hut as the scorecard read 86 for five. A 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket between Asad and debutant Azam Khan (38 off 48) helped Sindh weather Balochistan’s bowling attack. Balochistan made 414 before they were all out in 126 overs. Akbar-ur-Rehman added 39 to his yesterday’s score before he was dismissed on 164 by Mohammad Asghar, who recorded his ninth five-wicket haul. Akbar’s 306-ball innings included 16 fours and a six. Twenty-one-year-old Asghar returned five for 101 in 34 overs. Balochistan were 355 for six at the completion of 100 overs. As such, they bagged four batting points, while Sindh managed two bowling points.

Scores in brief (day two of four):

1: At State Bank Stadium, Southern Punjab elect to bowl (toss uncontested) against Central Punjab

Central Punjab 493-7 dec, 117.4 overs (Usman Salahuddin 219 not out, Ali Zaryab 78, Saad Nasim 72, Qasim Akram 65; Zahid Mahmood 4-152) VS Southern Punjab 153-9, 62 overs (Umar Siddiq 51, Salman Ali Agha 45, Aamer Yamin 23; Bilawal Iqbal 3-23, Hasan Ali 3-40)

2: At National Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elect to bat against Northern

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 521 all out, 130.2 overs (Israrullah 127, Rehan Afridi 127, Kamran Ghulam 107, Zohaib Khan 69, Sahibzada Farhan 62; Ali Sarfraz 4-15, Mubasir Khan 2-108) VS Northern 180-2, 48 overs (Nasir Nawaz 65, Mubasir Khan 57 not out, Umar Amin 31, Mohammad Nawaz 26 not out)

3: At UBL Sports Complex, Balochistan elect to bat against Sindh

Balochistan 414 all out, 126 overs (Akbar-ur-Rehman 164, Ayaz Tasawar 72, Imran Farhat 42, Bismillah Khan 42, Umaid Asif 25, Jalat Khan 22; Mohammad Asghar 5-101, Shahnawaz Dhani 2-77, Tabish Khan 2-80) VS Sindh 160-6, 52 overs (Asad Shafiq 65 not out, Azam Khan 38, Mohammad Hasan 27; Taj Wali 2-17, Umaid Asif 2-26).