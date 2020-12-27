Esra listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Pakistani actor Yasir Hussain and his disdain for Turkish actors making waves in the country appears to have resulted in an amusing technical blunder.

The Aangan Terha actor’s fans noticed a hilarious gaffe on Google’s side after a quick search showed Turkish sensation Esra Bilgiç listed as his mother.

It appears the cold war between Hussain and Bilgiç may have confused the search engine as it took their rivalry to a whole new level.

For the unversed, the Baaji actor, 36, has been voicing out his displeasure over all the attention stars of Dirilis: Ertugrul have been getting in Pakistan by getting hired as brand ambassadors for local brands and supposedly taking the limelight away from local talents.

“Landy k kapray aur Turkey k dramay, dono hee local industry ko tabah kardein gay,” he had earlier written on Instagram.