Michelle Branch shares she suffered a miscarriage over Christmas

Michelle Branch shared that she suffered a pregnancy loss on Christmas.

On Instagram, the “All You Wanted” singer penned a post about her tough holiday season, which included losing what would have been her third child and second with her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney. The musician, who lives in Nashville, also recalled being in the city when a bomb exploded on Dec. 25.

“Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, ‘nah, I ain’t done yet.’ December decided to really finish us off with a bang! No, literally. A bomb went off in downtown Nashville yesterday,” she wrote. “And to further twist a dagger in my heart, I experienced my first miscarriage (ugh!!)”

Michelle shared that despite the challenging circumstances, she and her family still managed to find a way to celebrate.

She added, “But alas, between the crying and binge eating of Christmas cookies, I decided to put on lipstick and a dress. We drank champagne alllll day. Made an incredible meal and sang Christmas songs snuggled up by a roaring fire. 5 more days until 2021.”

Michelle shared that despite the challenging circumstances, she and her family still managed to find a way to celebrate

She concluded her post by writing, “I’m limping to the finish line. These people, my precious family, my husband, sister and kids have been the MVP’s. [sic] I couldn’t imagine spending a year isolated with anyone else. Happy Christmas, everyone xx.”

Michelle, who along with Jessica Harp made up the musical duo The Wreckers, had not yet announced her third pregnancy. In July, she posted an Instagram photo of herself breastfeeding along with a post about celebrating women.

“yes. Women make the world go ‘round. We need to support each other and lift one another up. It’s not a competition,” she shared. “It seems counterintuitive to post a picture of myself instead of the powerful women in my circle but alas…here’s me at my most feminine and vulnerable. I’d be nothing with [sic] the incredible women in my life.”