Kim Kardashian shows off ‘six pack’ with daring green look at her family’s private Christmas celebration

Kim Kardashian bench-pressed 80 pounds and then she headed off to celebrate Christmas Eve with the family. OK, she didn’t really bench-press 80 pounds. But she did sport some killer abs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended a small holiday celebration at sister Kourtney Kardashian’s house while wearing a green six-pack molded leather bodice and green absinthe silk velvet skirt, paired with oversized serpent pendant earrings and her hair styled in a long braid. Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry created the Schiaparelli Haute Couture look.

“Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!” Kim wrote on

Instagram on Christmas Day, a day after the celebration. “A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday.”

Khloe Kardashian tweeted in early December that “the Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year.” She added, “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.”

Khloe was not photographed at Kourtney’s holiday celebration. This week, she and NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 2, were

spotted together in Boston, where he is set to play for the Boston Celtics this season. On Christmas Eve, Khloe shared on Instagram images of herself and their child decorating gingerbread cookies.

Kim shared several pics from Kourtney’s holiday celebration, including some showing her with her and her husband Kanye West’s four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 19 months. She also shared a photo of her and her kids with brother

Rob Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

Kourtney wore a nude cut-out halter top with a sparkling trim and long maroon patterned maxi skirt. Sister

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, were twinning in red glittering dresses. Kim posted a photo of herself and Kylie in their respective green and red ensembles, joking, “Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa.”

Kendall Jenner sported a yellow flower patterned top with tassels under a matching cropped jacket and leopard print skinny pants. Mama

Kris Jenner wore a black flowy dress.