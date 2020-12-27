7 security personnel martyred in in Balochistan terrorist attack

BALOCHISTAN: Seven Frontier Corps personnel embraced martyrdom when terrorists targeted their checkpost on Sunday in the Shahrag area in Harnai, Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The “terrorist fire raid” targeted an FC post located in Shahrag area of Harnai late on Saturday.

“During [an] intense exchange of fire, seven brave soldiers embraced shahadat while repulsing raiding terrorists,” an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

It said the area had been cordoned off and escape routes blocked to apprehend the fleeing miscreants.