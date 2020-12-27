Chika-chimes it’s Arrival in F-10

Despite being part of society where homemade and woman-made food is craved for, we have known our food industry to be a predominantly male realm. But recently, women are making a significant and much-needed impact in the industry, with restaurant owners and rare breeds like Gia inspiring the next generation of chefs, restaurateurs and entrepreneurs.

Gia is a lawyer by profession but a chef and connoisseur by choice who as a home-runner has always encouraged her circle to look at food and cooking as art rather than dread it as a chore. And thus starts her culinary adventure as curtains raise over the brand new Chikachino restaurant in the heart of F-10. But we hope that this is just a start as restaurants, like many other businesses, do better under female leadership. More power to you Gia!