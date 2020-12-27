Mexican families scale down Christmas celebrations as pandemic ravages Mexico

Families across Mexico scaled down Christmas festivities to avoid the spread of coronavirus, while others spent the holiday alone after having lost loved ones to the pandemic that has killed more than 120,000 in Mexico this year. In Mexico City, 33-year-old street vendor Wendolin Garcia Ramos’ apartment was decorated with festive Christmas lights and a decked-out tree. But she spent Christmas Eve alone after the pandemic claimed the lives of her fiancé, as well as his parents and his brother. “We had so many plans,” she said as she wiped away tears, standing next to an altar of photographs of her lost loved ones. “This coming year we were planning on marrying,” she said.

Marcela Hernandez and her husband, Juan Carlos Roque, held a small Christmas Eve dinner with their two children at their home in the State of Mexico. Both parents are doctors, and their son is also studying medicine. They decided to video-call with the rest of their family members, rather than risk exposing them.

“It’s so tragic in this moment how families are missing mothers, or fathers, or brothers, or children. How some families have been completely dismemebered,” said Juan Carlos Roque, who on Thursday received one of the very first doses of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Mexico.