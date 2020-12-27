Sarah Khan’s father passes away

Famed actor Sarah Khan’s father passed away in Karachi on Friday.

The news was shared by Sarah’s friend and wedding photographer Abdul Samad Zia on Instagram. “INNA LILLAHI WA INNA ILAYHI RAJI’UN. Heartbreaking news. Sarah Khan’s father passed away,” he wrote, sharing a picture of Sarah with her father and her husband Falak on her wedding day.

He also added a prayer for her father and urged others to pray for him

He also added a prayer for her father and urged others to pray for him. “May Allah ease the pain of all family members and help them bear this loss, Ameen! Pray for his Magfirah.”

Sarah has since shared details of his funeral on her Instagram story.

Here’s extending prayers for the family to cope with the irreparable loss.