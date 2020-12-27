Anurag Basu spills the beans on Govinda’s exit from ‘Jagga Jasoos’

Anurag Basu is a popular filmmaker with many hits to his credit. His 2017 release ‘Jagga Jasoos’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif was in new for the longest. In a recent interview, the director-producer opened up about one of the controversies related to the film surrounding veteran actor Govinda.

Anurag Basu talked about the challenges the team faced while making the film which took over four years to complete.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Basu told why Govinda was fired from the movie. The ‘Barfi’ director said, “Govindaji did come with us. With such delays already with the shoot, (confusion) if Govindaji is coming on the set, or is he cancelling the flight, or is he taking the fight, or are we cancelling shoot? It was so unpredictable. I couldn’t have taken that stress, yaar. We were shooting outdoor in South Africa, everything was lined up. I just had to let go of him.”

‘Jagga Jasoos’, a musical comedy, was a box-office disaster. The movie was produced by Anurag Basu, Ranbir Kapoor, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Jamal Araissi. The star cast also included Sayani Gupta, Saswata Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla among others.

Meanwhile, Anurag Basu also opened up about Kangana Ranaut whom he directed in her first film ‘Gangster’ in 2006, and said he knows a different Kangana, not her public persona. Asked if he saw her public persona becoming that of a ‘relentless online troll’, Basu confessed, “Not really. We usually don’t meet, but whenever we do, this persona is not the Kangana I know personally. So I think there are two Kanganas. Beech wali (the other one) I don’t understand.”