Ranveer Singh’s pic with Mahesh Babu trends online

Two of the coolest superstars of our generation, Mahesh Babu and Ranveer Singh have come together for an action-packed spectacle that will entertain you thoroughly.

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu are both ambassadors of a cola brand and the company has definitely achieved a casting coup by bringing them together in the same frame for an adrenaline-pumping commercial!

The two heroes will deliver a knockout commercial that will definitely become a talking point

Ranveer is clearly extremely fond of Mahesh as he wrote on his social media, “One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with. Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu.” In the action laced ad, Ranveer and Mahesh take on an impossible task of getting one last bottle of cola and both these swashbuckling action superstars will be seen pulling off some cool action stunts with ease. The two heroes will deliver a knockout commercial that will definitely become a talking point.

What’s interesting is that the commercial will be released in Hindi and Telugu which shows the stardom that Ranveer has in the Southern Indian states and the fan-following that Mahesh Babu commands pan India.