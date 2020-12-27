Supply system should be streamlined to reduce inflation: ICCI

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has said that the common man was facing great difficulties due to high inflation and emphasized that Market Committee Islamabad should focus on streamlining the supply system in order to bring down the prices of daily used items that would provide good relief to the people. He said this while exchanging views with Chairman Market Committee Islamabad, Rosh Dil Khan Hoti during his visit to ICCI on Saturday. Director DMA Capt. Ali Asghar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Rana Waqas also accompanied him. Abdul Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI, Ajmal Baloch President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran, Khalid Chaudhry, Tahir Abbasi, Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, F-10 President Ahmad Khan, General Secretary Malik Naeem Iqbal, Ali Akram and others were also present on the occasion. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that the imposition of fines or penalties would not help in reducing inflation, therefore, efforts should be intensified to streamline the supply and delivery systems. He assured that the business community of Islamabad would continue to cooperate with the Market Committee, DMA and district administration to resolve the issues causing inflation.













