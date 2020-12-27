2,260 more test positive; 63 lose lives to Covid-19

The national tally of total active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan on Saturday reached 39,177 with 2,260 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,531 people recovered from the coronavirus.

Sixty-three corona patients, 56 of whom were under treatment in hospitals and seven in their respective homes or quarantines, died, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. Out of the total 63 deaths during last 24 hours 38 patients died on ventilators.

No Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 316 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 57 percent, ICT 42 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 34 percent.

The oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas as in ICT 34 percent, Abbottabad 33 percent, Peshawar63 percent and Multan 40 percent. Some 36,909 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 11,692 in Sindh, 14,085 in Punjab, 5,976 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 3,673 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 779 in Balochistan, 390 in GB, and 314 in AJK.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday said that seven more patients died overnight by lifting the death toll to 3,469 and 812 new cases emerged when 11,040 samples were tested. He said that seven more patients lost their lives overnight by lifting the death toll to 3,469 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate. He said that 11,040 samples were tested which diagnosed 812 cases that constituted 9 percent current detection rate.