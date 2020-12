Dense fog disrupts air, land traffic in Punjab

Flight operation for national and international flights was suspended on Saturday at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore after interruption owing to dense fog.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the national and international flights to and from Lahore airport were cancelled due to fog and the operation would be resumed after improvement in the weather conditions.

The airport manager at the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore said that the fog has disrupted the flight schedule and the weather could continue to disrupt the operations until tomorrow morning.

“The airlines are managing their flight schedule keeping in view the weather conditions,” he said adding that various flights were diverted from the airport to other destinations in the country.

According to details, many international flights were diverted from Lahore airport in the day including flights of Turkish Airlines, British Airways, and Emirates.

The Turkish Airlines’ plane was not allowed to land at the Lahore airport as it remained mid-air for a brief period and was later diverted to Karachi.

The British Airways flight from London was diverted to Islamabad while an Emirates flight was moved to Sialkot. International flights from Lahore to Doha, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi are also facing hours-long delays.

The dense fog blanketed entire plain areas of Punjab on Saturday morning with almost zero visibility and major sections of Motorway have been closed for all kinds of traffic. According to a Motorway police spokesman, M-3 from Lahore to Abdul Hakeem and M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Sham Kot have been closed. Similarly, M-5 from Multan to Sukkur has also been closed.

The spokesman has advised the commuters to seek information from Helpline 130 prior to travelling on these sections of the motorway.