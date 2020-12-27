Public service best answer to politics of chaos: Firdous

Terming the public service as the only best answer to the politics of chaos, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashifq Awan has predicted the disintegration of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in near future.

In a statement on Saturday, Dr Firdous Ashifq Awan said that the whole nation will witness infighting in this cabal lacking vision and direction. She said that time for skirmishes among Vice President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is about to come .

She said that the empty threat of resignation has become a stepping stone for them and now they are unable to deal with it. She said that regret and humiliation is the fate of those corrupt elements who tried to destabilise the country.

Journey of public service, under the leadership of Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar will not stop, she added.

Separately addressing a press conference flanked by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun during her visit to Chakwal on Saturday, Awan said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government has taken revolutionary steps to execute uniform development projects in all the districts of province.

She said that development in the education, health and communication sector is not only a basic necessity of the people but their fundamental right as well. Dr Firdous said that the PTI government believes in practical service of people through development projects and as per promise and manifesto, the government is launching historic projects for the development of all the districts of Punjab.

She said people across Punjab are getting benefits of equal development policy of the provincial government. Like other districts, Chakwal is also getting the benefits from the historic development program planned for Punjab, she added.

Dr Firdous said that unlike Shehbaz Sharif who was only interested in self-projection, Usman Buzdar believes in real public service and development projects are being carried out uniformly across the province. She said that claimants of democracy had broken the records of corruption in the past and former governments deceived the people of Pakistan with empty slogans.

She said, “Maryam Nawaz and her bond women are afraid of the ongoing progress and development in the country.” She said that the people of Pakistan are convinced and confident that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will make progress by leaps and bounds.