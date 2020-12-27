Cabinet to discuss gas load management plan on Tuesday

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (December 29) to discuss a seven-point agenda.

The cabinet members will be briefed over the utilisation of foreign funds excluding the loans, whereas gas load management plan will also be presented in the forthcoming meeting. A report will be presented regarding the removal of encroachments from Margalla Road. Moreover, the federal cabinet is likely to approve the appointment of director-general (DG) Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP), construction of a multi-storey building on the railway land in Nowshera, and deployment of Frontier Corps (FC) for taking action against timber mafia in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

In its previous session of the federal cabinet on December 22, Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle Policy had been approved, as well as the Mobile Manufacturing Policy and decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) taken in the session held on December 16.