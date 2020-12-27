Armed forces ready to deal with all nefarious designs: CNS

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has said that Pakistan's armed forces are not only well aware of all sorts of nefarious designs but are also fully prepared all the time to deal with them.

The naval chief said this while addressing the 114th Midshipmen Passing-out Parade at Pakistan Naval Academy on Saturday.

The naval chief said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and desires friendly and cordial relations with its neighbours, adding, “However, our desire for peace should not be taken as weakness.”

Admiral Niazi said that the Pakistan Navy, armed with its modern equipment, is present and alert in the regional and international waters.

The commissioning parade comprised 120 Pakistani officers and 62 others from friendly countries. On the occasion, the chief guest also distributed prizes among position holders.

Last month, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had said defending the maritime boundaries is the prime responsibility of the Pakistan Navy for which we are always ready. According to PN spokesman, Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi had visited Brigade Headquarters in Sujawal and visited the creeks area.

Commander Coast Guard Admiral Zahid Ilyas had welcomed Naval Chief Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi upon his arrival at the Brigade Headquarters.