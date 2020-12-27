PIA offers discounted fares till December 31

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Saturday introduced a winter special offer for passengers travelling on its domestic flights.

According to the national flag carrier, it will increase the number of flights under the offer, which will remain effective December 25 to 31. The flights will be operated between Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The PIA announced that it would charge a fare of Rs7,800 for flights between the three cities while the return ticket would be charged at Rs15,600.

In another incentive announced by the national flag carrier earlier on December 18, the PIA introduced special fares to facilitate travellers visiting Skardu and Gilgit, so that they could visit some of the highest global peaks in the globe. Sharing the details on its Twitter account, the national flag carrier announced that it would now be charging a minimum one-way fare of Rs6,915 from passengers traveling from Islamabad to Skardu and Gilgit areas of the federally-administered region. “Time to admire the highest peaks in the world in Gilgit!!” the PIA said in a message.

Earlier on Thursday last, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed for taking steps to regain the lost glory of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). The Prime Minister chaired a session over PIA performance where his aide on institutional reforms Ishrat Hussain briefed him on the transformation model of the national flag carrier.