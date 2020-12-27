Today Gold Price in Pakistan, on 27th, December 2020 are being sold for Rs. 96500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 112500 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Price In Pakistan, 27 December 2020

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 112600 Rs. 103216 Rs. 98525 Rs. 84450 per 10 Gram Rs. 96500 Rs. 88458 Rs. 84438 Rs. 72375 per Gram Gold Rs. 9650 Rs. 8846 Rs. 8444 Rs. 7238

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.