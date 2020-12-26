‘Kurulus: Osman’ star Burak Ozcivit receives love on his 36th birthday

Leading Turkish actor Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Kurulus: Osman, celebrated his 36th birthday with family on Thursday. Burak’s wife Fahriye Evcen turned to Instagram and shared loved-up photos with the hubby to extend birthday wishes to him. Posting the PAD-filled snaps, Evcen wrote, “Other half .. happy birthday” followed by heart emoticons. The Kurulus: Osman star also turned to the photo-video sharing platform and posted the same snaps with a simple heart emoticon. The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans of ‘Osman’ also extended love and sweet wishes to their favourite star.