Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after blood pressure fluctuation, shows no COVID-19 symptoms

Megastar Rajinikanth has been rushed to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after showing severe fluctuations in blood pressure. Although Thalaiva shows no symptoms of coronavirus COVID-19 as yet, the star will be monitored closely. ANI shared Apollo Hospital’s health bulletin: Rajinikanth admitted to hospital this morning after showing severe fluctuation in blood pressure. He’ll be investigated & monitored closely till his bp settles down before being discharged. He doesn’t have any other symptoms & is hemodynamically stable. The hospital added, “Because of blood pressure Mr Rajinikanth has been advised complete rest. He and the hospital doctors treating him appeal that he not be disturbed. Also no visitors are being allowed to meet him as he need rest without any disturbance.” Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Annaatthe’s shoot was halted on Wednesday after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19. However, Rajinikanth and other cast and crew members have tested negative.













